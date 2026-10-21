Indian rupee at ₹94.78 after 8-day rally amid Jio inflows
The rupee is on a roll, opening at ₹94.78 against the US dollar on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, making it eight days in a row of gains.
It's up 14 paise since Monday, mostly because of dollar inflows linked to the Jio Platforms IPO and support from the Reserve Bank of India.
Finrex suggests this could be a smart time for importers to buy dollars, with rates expected around ₹94.73.
Exporters advised to aim for ₹94.95
Exporters are being told to aim for ₹94.95 as premiums stay high.
Across Asia, currencies were mixed in early trade: Indonesia and China saw their money strengthen, while South Korea and Taiwan slipped a bit.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index held steady at 101.78 after earlier drops, thanks to falling Treasury yields and oil prices taking some shine off the dollar globally.