Indian rupee at ₹94.78 after 8-day rally amid Jio inflows

The rupee is on a roll, opening at ₹94.78 against the US dollar on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, making it eight days in a row of gains.

It's up 14 paise since Monday, mostly because of dollar inflows linked to the Jio Platforms IPO and support from the Reserve Bank of India.

Finrex suggests this could be a smart time for importers to buy dollars, with rates expected around ₹94.73.