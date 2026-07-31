Indian rupee at ₹95.35 after RBI action and ₹7,360cr inflow
Business
The Indian rupee gained 15 paise on Friday to end at ₹95.35 against the US dollar, making it six days straight of moving up.
This boost came thanks to RBI stepping in and a solid ₹7,360 crore inflow from foreign investors over just three days.
Indian markets rise despite rupee headwinds
Even with this winning streak, things like pricier crude oil ($89.40 a barrel), a stronger US dollar, and tensions between the US and Iran kept the rupee's climb modest.
Still, India's stock markets had a good day: Sensex rose 166.49 points and Nifty went up by 66.45 points.
Analysts say the rupee could stay slightly positive but warn global uncertainties might hold it back from bigger jumps.