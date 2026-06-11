Indian rupee closes at 95.75 dropping 50 paise amid tensions Business Jun 11, 2026

The Indian rupee just closed at 95.75 against the US dollar, dropping 50 paise in a single day.

This slide happened as global tensions, especially between the US and Iran, shook up markets, making the dollar stronger and leaving the rupee struggling.

The currency hovered between 95.55 and 95.76 before settling at its closing point.