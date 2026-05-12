Indian rupee closes at record 95.63 to US dollar

India sees $23 billion outflows

The conflict in West Asia is making things tough for India, especially with rising oil and gold prices and $23 billion pulled out by foreign investors since the start of the West Asia war.

Add in weaker exports and fewer remittances, and India's balance of payments gap keeps growing.

Economists now expect the current account deficit to cross 2% of GDP in FY27.

Nageswaran says it's time for policymakers to adapt fast as global trade and technology keep shifting.