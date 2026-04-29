Indian rupee dips to 94.81 after UAE announced OPEC exit Business Apr 29, 2026

The Indian rupee dropped to 94.81 against the US dollar on Wednesday, mainly because global oil prices were rising after the UAE announced it is leaving OPEC from May 1.

This move has everyone a bit anxious about future oil supplies, even as Brent crude prices saw only a tiny dip to $111.03 per barrel, down 0.21%.