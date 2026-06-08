Indian rupee down almost 7% as government and RBI act

India eases rules, grants tax break

Foreign investors now get a tax break on earnings from Indian government bonds, thanks to a fresh Income Tax Amendment.

RBI has made new long-term bonds available and loosened rules for overseas investments.

Plus, they've decided to provide a concessional foreign exchange swap facility for public sector companies, with operational details to follow and raised investment limits for individual overseas investors, including nonresident Indians and overseas citizens of India, with the individual PROI limit increasing from 5% to 10% and the overall cap rising from 10% to 24% to encourage more inflows and support the currency.