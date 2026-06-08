Indian rupee drops 17 paise to 95.35 against US dollar

Foreign investors pull out nearly ₹8,800cr

Escalating tensions between Iran and Israel pushed the US dollar index higher and sent oil prices up over 3%.

Indian stock markets felt the heat too: Sensex fell by over 700 points, Nifty dropped more than 220 points, and foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹8,800 crore in one day.

All this has left both the rupee and local markets under serious pressure lately.