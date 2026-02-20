Indian rupee drops to 90.94 per US dollar

Dollar's best week since October 2025

The dollar is having its best week since October 2025, boosted by tough talk from the US Federal Reserve and ongoing Middle East worries that are also pushing up oil prices.

The rupee has been stuck in a tight range as importers keep buying dollars and the RBI steps in to slow down any sharp falls.

According to Finrex Treasury Advisors, steady demand for dollars and March money flows could keep pressuring the rupee, but RBI's active efforts are helping cushion bigger drops.