Indian rupee drops to 90.94 per US dollar
The rupee dropped to 90.94 against the US dollar on Friday, down 27 paise from Wednesday.
This dip is mainly because the US dollar is getting stronger, thanks to upbeat American economic data and rising tensions with Iran—both of which have investors playing it safe.
With Indian markets closed Thursday for a holiday, trading was quieter than usual.
Dollar's best week since October 2025
The dollar is having its best week since October 2025, boosted by tough talk from the US Federal Reserve and ongoing Middle East worries that are also pushing up oil prices.
The rupee has been stuck in a tight range as importers keep buying dollars and the RBI steps in to slow down any sharp falls.
According to Finrex Treasury Advisors, steady demand for dollars and March money flows could keep pressuring the rupee, but RBI's active efforts are helping cushion bigger drops.