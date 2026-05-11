Indian rupee drops to ₹94.90 after Trump rejects Iran response

Rupee weak as reserves drop $7.8B

The rupee tried to bounce back but stayed weak thanks to foreign investors pulling money out and a stronger US dollar worldwide.

India's foreign exchange reserves also dipped by $7.8 billion during the week ended May 1.

On top of that, stock markets took a hit (Sensex fell 810 points and Nifty was down 225) as worries about global stability grew.

All this adds up to more pressure on India's economy and wallets here at home.