Indian rupee ends flat at 93.44 amid inflows, RBI moves
The Indian rupee finished flat at 93.44 to the US dollar on Wednesday.
It started strong, hitting a seven-month high, but lost ground as the US dollar gained strength globally.
Even so, steady foreign investment in Indian stocks and some smart moves by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have helped keep the rupee stable.
Dollar up, $10b into Indian stocks
The US dollar has been on a roll lately, up nearly 2% this month, because markets expect faster rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.
But India's seen about $10 billion flow into its stock market in November alone, giving the rupee a boost.
DBS said in a note that RBI's recent steps to curb US dollar demand are still making a difference, saying these measures continue to support the currency even when global trends get tricky.