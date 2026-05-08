Indian rupee falls 45 paise to 94.67 per US dollar Business May 08, 2026

The Indian rupee dropped by 45 paise to 94.67 against the US dollar on Friday, mainly thanks to rising oil prices and fresh geopolitical drama.

After opening at 94.58, the rupee lost more ground as markets reacted to renewed tension between Iran and the US even though President Trump insisted a ceasefire was still in place.