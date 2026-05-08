Indian rupee falls 45 paise to 94.67 per US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee dropped by 45 paise to 94.67 against the US dollar on Friday, mainly thanks to rising oil prices and fresh geopolitical drama.
After opening at 94.58, the rupee lost more ground as markets reacted to renewed tension between Iran and the US even though President Trump insisted a ceasefire was still in place.
Brent jumps 2% foreign ₹340.89cr exits
Brent crude prices jumped over 2% after US and Iranian forces exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz, making things tougher for Asian currencies like the rupee.
At the same time, foreign investors pulled out ₹340.89 crore from Indian stocks, adding to the pressure.
All these factors combined have made it a rough week for the rupee.