Indian rupee falls against 9 major currencies over past year
Business
The Indian rupee has taken a noticeable hit this past year, losing value against nine major currencies.
Its steepest fall, over 25%, was against the Australian dollar, and it also dropped sharply versus the Chinese yuan and euro.
Against the Japanese yen, though, losses were much smaller.
Rising oil, $20B-plus outflows pressure rupee
Rising crude oil prices, which had at one stage pushed above $125 a barrel, have made imports pricier for India, widening the trade deficit.
On top of that, foreign investors pulled out more than $20 billion year to date from Indian markets in 2026.
Analysts say these pressures could keep the rupee unstable ahead, meaning imported goods might get even costlier for everyone.