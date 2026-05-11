Indian rupee falls against 9 major currencies over past year

Rising oil, $20B-plus outflows pressure rupee

Rising crude oil prices, which had at one stage pushed above $125 a barrel, have made imports pricier for India, widening the trade deficit.

On top of that, foreign investors pulled out more than $20 billion year to date from Indian markets in 2026.

Analysts say these pressures could keep the rupee unstable ahead, meaning imported goods might get even costlier for everyone.