Indian rupee falls to 95.43 per US dollar on oil
Business
The Indian rupee dropped to 95.43 against the US dollar today, slipping by 17 paise since yesterday.
This slide comes after a brief boost on Monday, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in to support the currency.
The main reason for today's fall? Higher crude oil prices and steady demand for dollars.
Brent crude jumps nearly 2%
Brent crude jumped nearly 2% to $97.91 per barrel after US strikes on Iranian targets made peace in the region look less likely.
While President Trump says talks with Iran are going "nicely," officials warn that progress could still be slow.
All these twists are keeping global markets (and the rupee) on edge.