Indian rupee falls to record 95.23 against US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee just hit a record low of 95.23 against the US dollar, slipping 0.4% in a single day and losing over 5% so far this year, after a similar-sized drop last year.
Rising energy prices and tough US Federal Reserve policies are making things harder for India's economy, especially with ongoing trade tensions and weak investment coming in from abroad.
Weaker rupee pushes up inflation
A weaker rupee makes imported goods more expensive and pushes up inflation, which can affect everything from fuel to gadgets.
It's also shaking investor confidence and could mean less foreign money flowing into the country.