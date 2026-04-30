Indian rupee falls to record 95.23 against US dollar Business Apr 30, 2026

The Indian rupee just hit a record low of 95.23 against the US dollar, slipping 0.4% in a single day and losing over 5% so far this year, after a similar-sized drop last year.

Rising energy prices and tough US Federal Reserve policies are making things harder for India's economy, especially with ongoing trade tensions and weak investment coming in from abroad.