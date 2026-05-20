Indian rupee falls to record 96.53 as Brent hits $100

Rupee down over 10% in FY26

The Reserve Bank of India tried to steady things when the rupee hit 96.61, but its support didn't last long.

With importers scrambling for US dollars and exporters holding back, market imbalances grew.

Since these tensions started, the rupee has lost nearly five rupees, dropping over 10% in FY26, and traders expect it could hover between 96.25 and 97 on Wednesday.