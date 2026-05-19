Indian rupee falls to ₹96.38 amid high US yields
Business
The Indian rupee just slipped to a new low (96.38 against the US dollar) after seven straight days of losses.
Global market jitters, high US yields, and weaker Asian currencies are all playing a part in this slide.
Gasoline and diesel up 90 paise
On top of the rupee's fall, gasoline and diesel prices went up by 90 paise per liter today, the second increase in less than a week.
In Delhi, gasoline now costs ₹98.64 per liter and diesel is at ₹91.58.
With crude oil staying expensive, inflation concerns are getting stronger.
Markets watch global trends and inflation
Everyone's watching global trends and local inflation for clues about what's next for the rupee.