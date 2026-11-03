Indian rupee gains 12 paise to 94.72 per US dollar

This uptick was helped by foreign investors pumping ₹3,114.68 crore into Indian stocks and a slight drop in global oil prices, thanks to some encouraging talks between Iran and Qatar.

The stock market also had a good start: Sensex jumped 551.77 points and Nifty gained 129.60 points early in the day.

Still, gains for the rupee were kept in check because the US dollar stayed strong ahead of upcoming midterm elections, making investors tread carefully despite all the good vibes at home.