Indian rupee gains 2% this week ahead of RBI policy Business Feb 06, 2026

The Indian rupee just climbed to 90.18 per US dollar, notching a solid 2% weekly gain right before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals its latest policy moves.

This is happening even though global markets are shaky and foreign investors have been selling Indian stocks.

The rupee's strength is getting a lift from targeted dollar sales, fresh optimism after a US-India trade deal, and lower US Treasury yields.