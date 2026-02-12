Indian rupee gains 26 paise against US dollar

Analysts expect rupee to hover between 90.40 and 90.95 soon

Even with this gain, Finrex Treasury Advisors analysts said, "Inflows are not strong enough to sustain a stronger rupee despite a falling dollar," and inflows aren't enough to keep it rising for long.

Importers are jumping at these rates, while traders expect the rupee to hover between 90.40 and 90.95 soon.

All eyes are now on upcoming US inflation data, especially since strong job numbers make a US rate cut less likely next time around.