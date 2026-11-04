Indian rupee gains 4th day, at 94.56 per US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee just scored its fourth straight day of gains, opening Wednesday higher by 18 paise at 94.56 per US dollar.
This boost comes as the US dollar softens during the ongoing US midterm elections, where early results hint at a possible Democratic lead.
Meanwhile, global cues like a dip in the US dollar index and falling oil prices have helped keep things moving in the rupee's favor.
Exporters benefit, China's renminbi slips 0.36%
Exporters are cashing in on the stronger rupee, while importers are picking up dollars on small dips to cover short-term needs.
Across Asia, currencies saw a bit of everything: Japan's yen and Singapore's dollar edged up slightly, but China's renminbi slipped by 0.36%, emerging as the biggest laggard among Asian currencies.