INR ends 2025 with biggest annual decline in 3 years

The Indian rupee has witnessed its second consecutive monthly decline in December, closing at ₹89.87 against the US dollar today. The currency depreciated by 0.1% on the day and lost 0.5% for the month, marking a significant annual depreciation of 4.7% in 2025, the worst performance in three years. The rupee even breached the ₹91-per-dollar mark for the first time this month before recovering due to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) intervention efforts.