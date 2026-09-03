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Home / News / Business News / Indian rupee hits 2-month high at ₹94.3 per USD
Indian rupee hits 2-month high at ₹94.3 per USD
Rupee appreciated by 67 paise in early trade

Indian rupee hits 2-month high at ₹94.3 per USD

By Mudit Dube
Sep 03, 2026
02:28 pm
What's the story

The Indian rupee opened on a strong note today, hitting a two-month high. The currency appreciated by 67 paise against the US dollar at the opening, trading at ₹94.3 per dollar as compared to Wednesday's close of ₹94.97. This comes after a rough start to the week for the currency, which had seen some depreciation earlier.

RBI intervention

RBI's foreign-currency mobilization exceeds expectations

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent foreign-currency mobilization has greatly exceeded market expectations, bolstering the central bank's ability to support the domestic currency.

The RBI announced yesterday that India had mobilized $136.38 billion through special foreign-currency schemes, way above expectations.

Non-resident deposits contributed the most to this mobilization with nearly $127 billion, according to an RBI statement.

Market dynamics

Dollar index retreats below 99.50

The rupee is also expected to get more support from gains in Asian currencies and a retreat in the dollar index, which has gone below 99.50.

The dollar's decline has been largely driven by a strengthening Japanese yen.

Investors are now looking at upcoming US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for indications of the central bank's policy direction and potential rate hike this month.

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