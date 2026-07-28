Indian rupee hits 2-week high at 95.8525 per US dollar

The RBI has been actively selling US dollars since Friday to stop the rupee from sliding further.

Plus, India's seen $40 billion in fresh foreign investments since June, which has helped steady things.

Still, there are risks: oil prices could spike again if tensions between the US and Iran heat up.

And with global markets jittery over possible US interest rate hike and competition from China in tech, it's worth keeping an eye on where the rupee heads next.