Indian rupee hits 3-week low at 95.3950 per US dollar

Goldman Sachs expects rupee strength

More businesses needed dollars, and some companies jumped back into currency trades, adding pressure on the rupee.

Still, there's a silver lining: Goldman Sachs expects the rupee to get stronger over time, forecasting 94, 95, and 96 per US dollar at three, six, and 12 months respectively.

Foreign investors also poured nearly ₹76 billion into a benchmark Indian bond (the 2036 bond) (thanks to relaxed rules), while falling global oil prices gave the currency a bit of breathing room.