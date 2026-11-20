The Indian rupee just climbed to a seven-month high of 92.68 against the US dollar, gaining 76 paise in a single day.

This jump comes thanks to strong foreign investments flowing into Indian stocks and lower crude oil prices, which have both boosted confidence in the currency.

After a tough start to 2026, the rupee has now bounced back, up over 1.75% this week and nearly 2% for November.