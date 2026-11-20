Indian rupee hits 7 month high at 92.68 per dollar
The Indian rupee just climbed to a seven-month high of 92.68 against the US dollar, gaining 76 paise in a single day.
This jump comes thanks to strong foreign investments flowing into Indian stocks and lower crude oil prices, which have both boosted confidence in the currency.
After a tough start to 2026, the rupee has now bounced back, up over 1.75% this week and nearly 2% for November.
Almost $13B foreign inflows strengthen rupee
Big foreign portfolio investments, almost $13 billion this month, according to Kunal Sodhani, Head - Treasury, Shinhan Bank India, have brought more dollars into India's market, helping strengthen the rupee even as global pressures remain.
Plus, cheaper oil means less worry about expensive imports for India.
Looking ahead, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, expects the rupee to trade between 92.25 and 93.00 per US dollar for now.