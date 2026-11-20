Indian rupee hits 7-month high, crosses 93 against US dollar
What's the story
The Indian rupee has strengthened against the US dollar, breaching the 93-per-dollar mark for the first time since April. The currency hit an intraday high of 92.9950 on Friday, gaining nearly 30 paise from its previous close. This week alone, it has appreciated over ₹1 against the greenback. The rise is attributed to strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into Indian equities and dollar selling by exporters.
Market influences
Rupee's rise bolstered by decline in dollar index
The rupee's rise is also supported by a decline in the dollar index, which was at 103.83 on Friday morning, down from 103.92 in the previous session.
Overseas investors have invested over $12 billion into Indian stocks this November alone.
On Thursday, FPIs bought shares worth $641.99 million, bringing their net purchases for the month to around ₹1.15 trillion.
Potential inflow
Inclusion of Indian stocks in MSCI index boosts investments
The rupee's rise is also aided by the inclusion of four Indian stocks in MSCI's Global Standard Index as part of its November 2026 review.
A dealer at a brokerage firm estimates that this move could attract around $2 billion in additional investments.
However, crude oil prices are being closely monitored due to potential supply disruptions.
Brent crude January futures were trading at $92.48 per barrel on Friday morning, up 0.5% from the previous close.
Regional performance
Rupee outperforms all Asian peers this month
Despite a broadly stronger US currency and expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, the rupee has outperformed all its Asian peers this month. It has gained around 2% against the dollar.
For Friday's session, dealers expect the rupee to trade in the 93.00-93.50 range against the dollar.