Indian rupee hits 90.44 against US dollar—what's going on?
Business
The rupee slipped again on Friday, touching 90.44 per US dollar in early trading—a drop of 10 paise after similar falls earlier this week.
Trading paused Thursday for Mumbai's local elections, but the downward trend picked right back up.
Why is the rupee struggling?
A strong US dollar and steady foreign fund outflows are putting pressure on the rupee, though lower crude oil prices and upbeat stock markets are helping a bit.
Recent US inflation data has also shaken things up, influencing interest rate expectations.
Plus, India's trade deficit grew to $25.04 billion in December 2025, adding more weight to the rupee's challenges.