Indian rupee hits all-time low of 95.58 against US dollar

The Indian rupee has hit a new all-time low, falling to 95.58 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The depreciation comes amid rising crude oil prices and escalating tensions related to US-Iran, which have rattled financial markets and increased pressure on India's external balances. The fall follows a steep single-day decline yesterday when the currency closed at a then-record low of 95.31 per dollar.

Market factors Rupee's fall attributed to rising crude oil prices Currency traders and analysts have attributed the rupee's fall to soaring crude oil prices, heavy dollar demand from importers, and continued foreign fund outflows from Indian markets. Brent crude prices have spiked sharply since the US-Iran conflict escalated earlier this year, worsening concerns over India's import bill and current account deficit. India imports over 85% of its crude oil requirements, making the rupee particularly vulnerable to global energy price fluctuations.

Geopolitical impact US-Iran ceasefire fears add to currency pressure The latest weakness in the rupee also comes amid fears that the fragile US-Iran ceasefire could collapse. President Donald Trump recently described the April ceasefire as being "on life support," raising fears of prolonged disruption in the Gulf region and further volatility in oil markets. These geopolitical developments have added to the pressure on India's currency.

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Regulatory measures RBI intervenes in forex market to slow down rupee's fall Traders believe that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has intervened in the forex market several times over the past few sessions to slow down the rupee's fall. State-run banks were also reported to be selling dollars on behalf of the RBI after a sharp fall in the currency during trade. The central bank has been using a combination of intervention measures in recent weeks, including stricter forex market regulations and measures aimed at reducing dollar demand from oil companies.

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