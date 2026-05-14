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Home / News / Business News / Indian rupee hits new all-time low of 95.85 per dollar
Indian rupee hits new all-time low of 95.85 per dollar
INR has hit record lows for 3 consecutive days

Indian rupee hits new all-time low of 95.85 per dollar

By Mudit Dube
May 14, 2026
11:57 am
What's the story

The Indian rupee has hit a new all-time low, falling to 95.85 against the US dollar on Thursday. The decline is largely due to high oil prices and continuous foreign portfolio outflows. The situation has put pressure on India's current and capital accounts, making the currency particularly vulnerable due to its heavy reliance on oil imports.

Currency fluctuations

Rupee hits record lows for 3 consecutive days

The rupee has been on a downward trend, falling 1.4% this week alone. It hit record lows in every trading session from Tuesday to Thursday. India imports around 90% of its oil and nearly half of its gas needs, making the currency especially vulnerable among emerging markets.

Intervention strategies

RBI intervenes in forex market to stabilize rupee

In a bid to stabilize the rupee, India's central bank has sold down foreign exchange reserves. On Thursday, dollar sales from state-run banks—likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)—helped cushion the fall of the currency. Despite these efforts, economists and traders expect continued weakness in the rupee due to a third consecutive year of balance of payments deficit.

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Economic forecast

Current account deficit likely to exceed 2% of GDP

Analysts at BofA Global Research have predicted that India's current account deficit is likely to exceed 2% of GDP. This is the level the RBI has historically considered sustainable for India in the long run. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to take measures to help conserve foreign exchange reserves, while the federal government has raised tariffs on gold and silver imports to curb domestic demand.

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