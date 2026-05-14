Indian rupee hits new all-time low of 95.85 per dollar

The Indian rupee has hit a new all-time low, falling to 95.85 against the US dollar on Thursday. The decline is largely due to high oil prices and continuous foreign portfolio outflows. The situation has put pressure on India's current and capital accounts, making the currency particularly vulnerable due to its heavy reliance on oil imports.

Currency fluctuations Rupee hits record lows for 3 consecutive days The rupee has been on a downward trend, falling 1.4% this week alone. It hit record lows in every trading session from Tuesday to Thursday. India imports around 90% of its oil and nearly half of its gas needs, making the currency especially vulnerable among emerging markets.

Intervention strategies RBI intervenes in forex market to stabilize rupee In a bid to stabilize the rupee, India's central bank has sold down foreign exchange reserves. On Thursday, dollar sales from state-run banks—likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)—helped cushion the fall of the currency. Despite these efforts, economists and traders expect continued weakness in the rupee due to a third consecutive year of balance of payments deficit.

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