Indian rupee touches all-time low of 93.84 against US dollar

Regional impact

Geopolitical tensions and oil price surge impact Asian currencies

The ongoing geopolitical tensions have also impacted other Asian currencies, which have fallen between 0.1% and 0.8%. The conflict has pushed oil prices up by over 50% this month, a situation that the International Energy Agency describes as worse than the two oil shocks of the 1970s combined. The rupee, being one of the most vulnerable currencies to sustained oil price hikes, has weakened nearly 3% since the war began.