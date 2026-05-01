Indian rupee hits record 95.33 against US dollar on Thursday

Dealers say rupee may reach 97

It's not just the rupee feeling the heat: currencies all over Asia are sliding as the US dollar gets stronger and there's talk of tighter US monetary policy.

Dealers say if oil prices stay high, we could see the rupee drop even more, maybe toward 97.

So far in 2026, it's already lost over 5% of its value, continuing last year's downward streak and making things trickier for India's economy overall.