Indian rupee hits record 95.50 per US$1 as oil surges Business May 12, 2026

The Indian rupee just slipped to a record low of 95.50 against the US dollar, mainly because global oil prices are soaring and tensions between the US and Iran are heating up.

Since late February, Brent crude has shot up by 46%, now costing $105.22 per barrel; bad news for India, since we import most of our oil.