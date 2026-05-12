Indian rupee hits record 95.6 per USD amid oil surge Business May 12, 2026

The Indian rupee just slipped to a record low of 95.6 against the US dollar. This drop comes as oil prices climb and tensions rise in the Middle East, making things tougher for India's economy.

On top of that, Prime Minister Modi's new austerity moves, like asking people to cut back on fuel, gold, and non-essential foreign travel, have made investors even more nervous.