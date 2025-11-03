Indian rupee hits record low of 88.77 against US Dollar

Factors affecting rupee's performance

A few things are stacking up: Foreign investors pulled out over ₹6,700 crore from Indian stocks just last Friday, and India's forex reserves dropped by nearly $7 billion recently.

Plus, the government's fiscal deficit has already hit 36.5% of its yearly target halfway through FY26 (compared to 29% last year).

All these factors together are making it tougher for the rupee to hold its value right now.