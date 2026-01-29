The fall is largely due to weak foreign capital flows

Indian rupee hits record low of 91.99 against US dollar

Jan 29, 2026

The Indian rupee has hit a new low, falling to 91.99 against the US dollar on Thursday. The fall is largely due to weak foreign capital flows and corporate hedging activities. Despite a strong domestic economy, these external factors have pushed the currency down nearly 5% since President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs on India's merchandise exports to the US.