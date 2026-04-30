Indian rupee hits record low of 94.85 per US dollar

Rupee real value at 12-year low

Bloomberg reports that the rupee's real value is now at its lowest in 12 years, showing it's seriously undervalued.

The RBI has tried stepping in by selling US dollars here and there, but that hasn't been enough to stop the drop.

With oil now around $115 a barrel, experts warn that if the rupee keeps falling, everyday things like fuel and gadgets could get pricier: inflation could jump by up to 2%.

In short: global drama is hitting close to home for anyone spending or saving in India right now.