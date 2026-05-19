Indian rupee hits record low ₹96.47 versus US dollar

Rupee down nearly 7% since January 2026

State-run banks were seen selling US dollars, with traders pointing to possible central bank intervention, to try and steady things.

Still, these efforts haven't stopped the rupee from falling further.

Other Asian currencies are struggling too: since January 2026, the rupee has lost nearly 7% against the dollar, and currencies like Thailand's baht and Indonesia's rupiah have also hit record lows.