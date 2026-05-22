Indian rupee hits record low versus UAE dirham, expats remit Business May 22, 2026

The Indian rupee just dropped to its lowest ever against the UAE dirham, and Indian expats are jumping at the chance to send more money home.

With Dh 5,000 now worth over ₹1.31 lakh, sending cash for family support or investments feels like a win.

The surge is all about making the most of this favorable exchange rate.