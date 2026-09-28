Indian rupee likely to open near 96 per US dollar

The Indian rupee is set to open weaker on Monday, likely slipping near 96 per US dollar after closing at 95.8125 last week.

With U.S.-Iran talks stalled, oil prices have jumped, making things tougher for the rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to step in and help steady the currency if it gets too close to that key 96 mark, something it has done before.