Indian rupee nears 97 per US dollar as worries grow

Rupee weakness helps exporters, hurts importers

Export-focused companies like software firms are seeing a boost in overseas income thanks to the weaker rupee.

But for businesses that rely on imports, it's tough: Welspun Living says its costs for things like crude and cotton have jumped up to 40%.

Some, like Manorama Industries, have tried to protect themselves by hedging most of their foreign exposure, but losses from currency swings still hurt.