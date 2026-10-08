Indian rupee nudges 96.71 as dollar softens, European bonds calm
The Indian rupee nudged up to 96.71 against the US dollar on Thursday, October 8, 2026, thanks to a softer dollar and calmer vibes in European bond markets.
Investors are now waiting for updates from the US Federal Reserve to see if interest rates might change soon.
Asian currencies mixed, Indonesian rupiah strongest
It's a mixed bag across Asia: the Indonesian rupiah saw the biggest jump, while the Japanese yen slipped the most.
Currencies like the South Korean won and Chinese renminbi gained a bit, but others, including the Philippine peso and Thai baht, dipped slightly.
Exporters sell gains, RBI hints undervalued
With the rupee gaining ground, experts suggest exporters should keep selling the uptick they have got to hedge exports, while importers might want to wait for better rates.
The RBI governor has hinted that he sees the rupee as undervalued right now but expects it to find its fair value over time, even if things are bumpy in the short term.