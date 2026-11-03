Indian rupee opens 94.66 against US dollar, up 24 paise
The Indian rupee just got a boost, opening at 94.66 against the US dollar on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after gaining 24 paise from Monday's close of 94.90.
This uptick is mostly thanks to an 11% drop in global oil prices, which means India's import costs are down and things are looking steadier for the economy.
The fall in oil prices came after developments that raised hopes of a possible resolution to the US-Israeli war with Iran, raising hopes for smoother oil supplies from West Asia.
Rupee faces 94.50-94.70 resistance
Even with this recent gain, the rupee might hit a wall around the 94.50-94.70 mark because the US dollar is still strong and other Asian currencies aren't doing so well.
Since India imports about 90% of its oil, cheaper crude helps with expenses, but market mood, weak Asian stocks, and moves by India's central bank could shake things up short term.
Keep an eye on global events and oil prices; if the rupee breaks out of its current range, the 94.50-94.70 resistance zone, we could see some interesting changes ahead.