Indian rupee opens 94.66 against US dollar, up 24 paise

The Indian rupee just got a boost, opening at 94.66 against the US dollar on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after gaining 24 paise from Monday's close of 94.90.

This uptick is mostly thanks to an 11% drop in global oil prices, which means India's import costs are down and things are looking steadier for the economy.

The fall in oil prices came after developments that raised hopes of a possible resolution to the US-Israeli war with Iran, raising hopes for smoother oil supplies from West Asia.