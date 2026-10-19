Indian rupee opens 94.86 per US$, central bank support expected
Business
The Indian rupee opened at 94.86 per US dollar on Monday, October 19, 2026, marking its seventh day in a row of gains.
This steady rise comes as the central bank's dollar sales are expected to support the currency and keep it near what traders perceive to be the central bank's soft defense line.
Big investors eye JIO IPO opening
Lower oil prices (after Trump did not apply tariffs on India, China and three other countries for buying Russian oil) are helping out, and all eyes are also on JIO's IPO opening for big investors.
Meanwhile, currencies across Asia are moving in different directions: Indonesia's rupiah dropped most, while Japan's yen saw a slight bump up.