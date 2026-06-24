Indian rupee opens 94.90 amid Federal Reserve rate talk
The Indian rupee started Wednesday a bit lower, opening at 94.90 against the US dollar after closing at 94.74 last session.
This drop comes as the US dollar index hit its highest point in more than a year, thanks to talk of possible interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and rising US bond yields, both making the dollar more attractive and putting extra pressure on the rupee.
Brent fall eases pressure on rupee
Even with global challenges, the rupee has held up pretty well lately. A big reason is oil: Brent crude prices fell almost 17% this month, easing some stress on India's economy.
Plus, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clarified rules for foreign deposits and borrowing to encourage more capital inflow.
Analysts say that while oil still matters, global risk vibes and US rates are now bigger players in where the rupee goes next.
Experts say inflows could support rupee
The rupee's recent stability is also thanks to improved foreign debt inflows and fewer equity outflows, meaning conditions are improving for the rupee.
With RBI's new moves, experts expect these positive trends could stick around for a bit longer.