Indian rupee opens 94.90 amid Federal Reserve rate talk

Brent fall eases pressure on rupee

Even with global challenges, the rupee has held up pretty well lately. A big reason is oil: Brent crude prices fell almost 17% this month, easing some stress on India's economy.

Plus, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clarified rules for foreign deposits and borrowing to encourage more capital inflow.

Analysts say that while oil still matters, global risk vibes and US rates are now bigger players in where the rupee goes next.