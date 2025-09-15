Indian rupee opens at 88.2612 per US dollar
The Indian rupee opened just a bit stronger at 88.2612 per US dollar on Monday, nudging up by one paise.
This small move comes as everyone's watching the US Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where a rate cut is widely expected.
The Reserve Bank of India has been working to manage the rupee, which has slipped by about 2.8 rupees since April.
Why US interest rates matter for India
Changes in US interest rates don't just affect America—they ripple across global markets and hit our wallets too.
If the Fed cuts rates, it could impact everything from India's trade costs to inflation and even borrowing rates here.
The rupee's recent ups and downs show just how sensitive emerging economies like India are to big moves in US policy.
Dollar holds steady ahead of Fed meeting
The US dollar is holding steady as traders wait for the Fed's decision, especially with President Trump pushing for a bigger rate cut amid slow job growth and stubborn inflation in the States.
All eyes are on how this call will shape currencies like the rupee going forward.