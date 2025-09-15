Indian rupee opens at 88.2612 per US dollar Business Sep 15, 2025

The Indian rupee opened just a bit stronger at 88.2612 per US dollar on Monday, nudging up by one paise.

This small move comes as everyone's watching the US Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where a rate cut is widely expected.

The Reserve Bank of India has been working to manage the rupee, which has slipped by about 2.8 rupees since April.