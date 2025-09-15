Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty holds above 19,500

Rising prices are making things tricky for the RBI when it comes to cutting interest rates. Even with GST cuts possibly helping cool inflation this year, slow economic growth and weak tax collections are putting pressure on government finances. All this makes investors a bit wary about what comes next.

US markets edged up last Friday

Global markets were mixed: Japan was closed for a holiday, while South Korea rose and Australia slipped.

Everyone's waiting on China's economic data and watching US-China talks closely.

In the US, markets edged up last Friday—with the Nasdaq hitting a record—as traders look ahead to an expected Fed rate cut.

Back home, Tata Technologies and Eternal stood out by rising around 2%, even as most stocks took it slow.