Indian rupee opens at 92.43 per US dollar
The Indian rupee opened a bit stronger at 92.43 per US dollar on Monday, bouncing back slightly after last week's dip, even as global oil prices keep climbing thanks to ongoing tensions in West Asia.
A weaker rupee means India pays more for imported oil
A weaker rupee means India pays more for imported oil, which can push up prices everywhere—from fuel to groceries.
That ripple effect could weigh on domestic stock market indices (for example, the Sensex) and could affect broader risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, if risk sentiment shifts, so it's something anyone following the economy (or just their wallet) should watch.
Gold and silver prices have slid
With the US dollar getting stronger, gold and silver prices have slid: gold dropped 1.12% to $5,005 an ounce, and silver fell 2.14% to $79.60 an ounce ahead of key global central bank meetings.