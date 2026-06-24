Indian rupee opens at 94.89 as dollar hits 13-month high Business Jun 24, 2026

The Indian rupee opened lower at 94.89 against the US dollar this Wednesday, dropping 16 paise from its previous close.

This dip happened because the US dollar surged to a 13-month high, thanks to talk of Fed rate hikes and investors rushing toward safer assets.

Finrex says major currencies like the euro, pound, and yen also struggled, helping boost the dollar index to around 101.40.