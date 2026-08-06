Indian rupee opens at 95.13 against US dollar amid tensions
Business
The Indian rupee opened lower at 95.13 against the US dollar on Thursday and touched 95.17 in early trade, dropping by 9 paise from yesterday.
Even though cheaper oil prices offered some relief, ongoing global tensions kept the rupee under pressure.
Sensex up, foreign outflow ₹943.42 cr
The US dollar index ticked up slightly to 99.72, while Brent crude oil dipped to $79.29 a barrel, showing how global markets are still pretty jumpy.
On the bright side, Indian stock markets stayed positive: Sensex climbed 201.43 points and Nifty gained 16.35 points in early trade.
Still, foreign investors pulled out ₹943.42 crore from equities on Wednesday, signaling they're playing it safe for now.