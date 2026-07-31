Indian rupee opens at 95.39 as US dollar index weakens
Business
The Indian rupee kicked off Friday on a positive note, opening at 95.39 per US dollar, thanks to the US dollar's biggest slide in three months and cheaper Brent crude (now at $85.75 a barrel).
The weaker US dollar index (down to 100.17) also helped boost confidence in the rupee.
Rupee forecast, Asian currencies mixed
Experts think the rupee will hover between 95.20 and 95.75 today, suggesting exporters sell dollars near 95.65-95.75 and importers buy around 95.20 for best results.
Meanwhile, Asian currencies had a mixed day: Malaysia's ringgit led gains, while South Korea's won and Japan's yen slipped, especially with Tokyo stepping in ahead of a big Bank of Japan decision.